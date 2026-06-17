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Stan teases big announcement for ‘Drag Race Down Under vs The World’

Culture

Stan has teased a big announcement about a new season of Drag Race Down Under.

Drag Race Down Under vs The World was announced many months ago, and we’ve finally got an official date to meet the cast.

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Following the ‘Vs The World’ format used in Canada and the UK, queens from the Down Under franchise will compete against international Drag Race contestants in an ‘all stars’ style competition.

The cast is expected to be comprised half of performers from Australia and New Zealand, with the other half made up of queens from global franchises.

This will be the second Down Under season hosted by Michelle Visage, following RuPaul’s departure from the series ahead of season four.

Visage will be joined by season four winner Lazy Susan and comedian Rhys Nicholson on the judging panel.

Meet the queens next Wednesday, 24 June.

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‘Heartstopper’ is ready to sign off with a big film finale

Graeme Watson -
The 'Heartstopper Forever' film arrives July 17 on Netflix, as Nick and Charlie face whether their first love can last.
Read more

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Former teacher convicted of murdering 13-month-old boy he planned to adopt, with court hearing evidence of sustained abuse and neglect.
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