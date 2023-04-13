‘Begin Again’: Jessie Ware goes big on second ‘That! Feels Good!’ single

Jessie Ware’s brand new single Begin Again was one of the first songs to be written for the upcoming album, That! Feels Good!.

Jessie says the soaring, grandiose track was inspired by her time spent in South America encompassing the heat, sweat and sensuality of Brazil.

It also builds on the foundations of What’s Your Pleasure’s stunning closer Remember Where You Are. It’s a bright and glorious disco gospel number that radiates boundless energy and so much groove.

The single is taken from Jessie’s forthcoming fifth studio album That! Feels Good! out via EMI Records on the 28th April.

The tracks follows the recently released second single, the completely captivating Pearls that saw Jessie dial up the drama and disco with her own unique flavour.

Mercury Prize and 6-time BRIT nominated singer and songwriter Jessie Ware returns with a phenomenal new album that establishes why Ware is one of the most loved voices at the forefront of British pop.

Begin Again is out now.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.