Beks & Lucy Neville get over love on ‘Make Believe’

Rising queer pop-star Beks has returned following her #3 iTunes charting single Devoted, with multi-million streamed artist and influencer Lucy Neville for the dreamy electronic pop ballad Make Believe.

Co-writing their experiences with losing who they thought to be the ‘love of their lives’, the ethereally penned track produced by Jim Elliot captures a raw emotional vulnerability in Beks’ artistry.

“There are so many emotions and stages on the way to recovering from a break up, this song is about the first stage; grief,” Beks said of the track.

“The opening lyrics, ‘you won, but you cheated, covers pulled over me’ is about accepting that the person you loved fooled you into a false reality, a reality you thought was safe and forever. It was really difficult to record the vocals because the lyrics are so confronting and personal. In the second verse ‘so I made you deleted’ is about blocking this person, making them dead to you, to be able to move on.”

Introduced at an APRA event in 2018 where Beks was a guest speaker and Lucy had just amassed 10 million streams of her Crowded House cover Fall At Your Feet the songwriters became instant friends.

For the following years they supported each as they simultaneously endured traumatic break-ups, sharing books and tips on recovery. Finally in 2020, the pair sat down in Beks’ bedroom studio in Sydney with a bottle of wine, opened up Abelton and poured out Make Believe.

Having been a huge fan of UK producer Jim Eliot’s work on Ellie Goulding and E^ST tracks, Beks sent Jim the song for which he produced an ethereal pop landscape to support their heart wrenching lyrics.

