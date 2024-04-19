Search
Graeme Watson
Bell Shakespeare Company take us into the enchantment of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Culture

The Bell Shakespeare company has reimagined one of the Bard’s most loved plays A Midsummer Night’s Dream. It’s a joyful ode to the pursuit of love, and a feast for lovers of language too.

If you’re not familiar with the often-performed play here’s the outline, or at least the outline of this version of it.

Love is in the air in Athens – and it’s contagious. Besides the royal wedding, which is just days away, there are young lovers dreaming of enchanted futures together.

Hermia and Lysander are besotted with one another, while Helena adores Demetrius. The only snag is that Demetrius loves Hermia – and he’s got Hermia’s father on his side.

Determined to be together, Hermia and Lysander meet in a moonlit forest, with plans to elope. Following hot on their heels is Demetrius, who in turn is pursued by a lovelorn Helena. But the young lovers are not alone in the forest.

Nick Bottom and his hapless bunch of tradies have gathered to rehearse a play to be performed at the royal wedding. And, hidden from human eyes, a mischievous sprinkling of fairies are also in the forest that night.

The three worlds collide in an explosion of comic confusion that throws the future of all the lovers into jeopardy.

The staging for this take is bold, forget the usual woodlands and trees, castles and Athenian gardens, the stage is filled by a large broken wooden structure that the performers scale and nest within.

The transformation of the traditional ‘mechanicals’ to somewhat more Aussie phrased Tradies, is an inspired choice.

Among the cast is Richard Pyros, who is captivating as Theseus, while also playing Oberon and Flute. Ella Prince takes on the prominent role of Puck.

Ahunim Adebe plays Hermia and Snug, while Isabel Burton performs the roles of Helena and Starveling. Mike Howlett is Demetrius and Snout, while Matu Ngaropo plays Bottom and Egeus.

The great achievement of this production though is the amazing clarity of the delivery of Shakespeare’s verse. It’s crisp, clear and perfectly annunciated.

It’s worth however making sure you’re familiar with the plot and characters of the story ahead of viewing, as it’s a lot to take in and it moves quite quickly.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream by the Bell Shakespeare Company is at the State Theatre Centre until 20th April. Limited tickets remain for the final performance.

Images by Brett Boardman.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

