Ben Mendelsohn is Christian Dior in a new drama series from Apple TV+

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Australian actor Ben Mendelsohn will portray legendary fashion designer Christian Dior in a new drama series that documents his career alongside those of rivals and contemporaries including Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga

The New Look will screen on Apple TV+ and makes it premiere on Valentine’s Day, February 14th.

Set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris, The New Look focuses on the pivotal moment in the 20th century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior.

As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy.

The cast also includes Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel, Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior; John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong, Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi and Claes Bang as Spatz.

Mendelsohn’s career began when he appeared alongside Noah Taylor and Loene Carmen in the 1987 film The Year My Voice Broke.

After an acclaimed performance in the 2010 film Animal Kingdom, he’s been in demand on the global stage. His roles have included The Dark Knight Rises, Rogue One, Ready Player One, and Captain Marvel.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.