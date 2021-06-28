Ben Platt is the latest singer to take on a Lady Gaga tune

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Ben Platt is the latest singer to share a song from Lady Gaga’s Born This Way 10th anniversary project. He takes on You And I.

The release is the fourth cover from a forthcoming 10th anniversary edition of Gaga’s album. Previously Orville Peck has shared a version of the title track, Big Freedia revealed a version of Judas, and Kylie Minogue dropped a version of Marry The Night.

Platt first made his mark in the world of Broadway musicals appearing in The Book of Mormon. He played the title character in the musical Dear Evan Hansen, and became the youngest ever actor to win a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical.

He appeared in the Pitch Perfect movies before staring in two series of the TV show The Politician. In 2019 he released an album Sing to Me Instead which showcased his songwriting skills.

Take a look at the new video from Ben Platt.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: 9364 6909 / waamh.org.au / [email protected]

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au