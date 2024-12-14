Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Nick Ward to provide the score for upcoming movie ‘Jimpa’

Culture

Nick Ward is scoring the upcoming movie Jimpa. The upcoming queer themed film will have its premiere at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival in early 2025.

The project is the latest work from acclaimed Australian writer-director Sophie Hyde whose previous film, 2022’s Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, starred Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack.

- Advertisement -

Jimpa is described as a heartfelt and uplifting multi-generational family story. Hannah (Colman) takes her trans non-binary teenager Frances (Aud Mason-Hyde) to Amsterdam, to visit their gay grandfather “Jimpa” (Lithgow). But Frances’ desire to stay with Jimpa for a year abroad means Hannah is forced to reconsider her beliefs about parenting.

Olivia Coleman and John Lithgow in JIMPA. Photo credit: Mark De Blok.

The film was shot earlier this year in Amsterdam, Finland and South Australia.

Ward shared news that he had created the score for the film on his Instagram page. The new career moves follows wide acclaim for his debut album House With The Blue Door and a recent support slot on Troye Sivan’s Australian tour.

Ward emerged with his brand of emo bedroom pop on triple Unearthed, releasing multiple tracks and refining his sound across debut EP Everything I Wish I Told You. Then came 2022’s Brand New You which music critics raved about.

After a series of indie releases Ward signed to major label EMI in 2023.

Latest

Culture

Who is in the running for the 2025 Golden Globes?

0
The Golden Globes are one of the first awards...
News

FIFA picks Saudi Arabia for World Cup after Australia drops out

0
Human rights groups have condemned the selection, highlighting the country executes LGBTIQA+ people.
News

Libby Mettam steps up campaign to ban puberty blockers for trans youth

0
Western Australian Liberal leader Libby Mettam says Australia should...
News

Former Liberal Minister Kevin Andrews dies aged 69

0
His passing was announced by former Prime Minister Tony Abbott.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Who is in the running for the 2025 Golden Globes?

0
The Golden Globes are one of the first awards...
News

FIFA picks Saudi Arabia for World Cup after Australia drops out

0
Human rights groups have condemned the selection, highlighting the country executes LGBTIQA+ people.
News

Libby Mettam steps up campaign to ban puberty blockers for trans youth

0
Western Australian Liberal leader Libby Mettam says Australia should...
News

Former Liberal Minister Kevin Andrews dies aged 69

0
His passing was announced by former Prime Minister Tony Abbott.
History

On This Gay Day | ‘Torch Song Trilogy’ had its premiere

0
Harvey Fierstein’s acclaimed work began life as a Broadway play.

Who is in the running for the 2025 Golden Globes?

OUTinPerth -
The Golden Globes are one of the first awards shows in a long list of Hollywood celebrations that take place at the start of...
Read more

FIFA picks Saudi Arabia for World Cup after Australia drops out

Graeme Watson -
Human rights groups have condemned the selection, highlighting the country executes LGBTIQA+ people.
Read more

Libby Mettam steps up campaign to ban puberty blockers for trans youth

Graeme Watson -
Western Australian Liberal leader Libby Mettam says Australia should follow the lead of the United Kingdom and immediately ban the use of puberty blockers...
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture