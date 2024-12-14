Nick Ward to provide the score for upcoming movie ‘Jimpa’

Nick Ward is scoring the upcoming movie Jimpa. The upcoming queer themed film will have its premiere at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival in early 2025.

The project is the latest work from acclaimed Australian writer-director Sophie Hyde whose previous film, 2022’s Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, starred Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack.

Jimpa is described as a heartfelt and uplifting multi-generational family story. Hannah (Colman) takes her trans non-binary teenager Frances (Aud Mason-Hyde) to Amsterdam, to visit their gay grandfather “Jimpa” (Lithgow). But Frances’ desire to stay with Jimpa for a year abroad means Hannah is forced to reconsider her beliefs about parenting.

Olivia Coleman and John Lithgow in JIMPA. Photo credit: Mark De Blok.

The film was shot earlier this year in Amsterdam, Finland and South Australia.

Ward shared news that he had created the score for the film on his Instagram page. The new career moves follows wide acclaim for his debut album House With The Blue Door and a recent support slot on Troye Sivan’s Australian tour.

Ward emerged with his brand of emo bedroom pop on triple Unearthed, releasing multiple tracks and refining his sound across debut EP Everything I Wish I Told You. Then came 2022’s Brand New You which music critics raved about.

After a series of indie releases Ward signed to major label EMI in 2023.