Historic Inclusion for LGBTQIA+ Carers in the National Carers Strategy

GRAI (GLBTI Rights in Ageing Inc) say the launch of the National Carers Strategy marks a significant milestone for LGBTQIA+ carers, whose vital contributions to caregiving are finally receiving national recognition.

Local organisation say they are proud to have been invited to represent the LGBTQIA+ community on the Advisory Group that shaped this groundbreaking strategy.

David Gibson, Chair of GRAI, has been a vocal advocate on the Advisory Group over the past year, ensuring the voices of LGBTQIA+ carers were heard.

Stock Image

Speaking both as a carer (for his ageing Deaf parents with dementia) and as a passionate representative of the LGBTQIA+ community, Gibson highlighted the historical invisibility of LGBTQIA+ carers in previous national caregiving policies.

“LGBTQIA+ communities have a long history of providing informal care, particularly during the AIDS/HIV epidemic of the 1980s,” Gibson said. “Now, for the first time, we have a strategy that recognises the importance of LGBTQIA+ peer-led, community-controlled organisations in providing support.

“It also acknowledges the diverse caregiving dynamics of our communities, such as the critical role of ‘families of choice,’ and the additional barriers LGBTQIA+ carers face, including discrimination and social isolation.”

The Advisory Group also included Lachlan Rowe from the Northern Territory, who identifies as an LGBTQIA+ carer.

“By embedding LGBTQIA+ carers into the national narrative, this strategy represents a meaningful step forward,” Rowe said. “The next step is for communities and organisations to work with the government to ensure the strategy translates into tangible outcomes for all carers in our community.”

The consultation process engaged with diverse members of the LGBTQIA+ community, capturing the experiences of young queer carers, those caring for chosen family living with HIV, and individuals supporting older LGBTQIA+ people.

The National Carers Strategy reflects the collective input of these voices, calling for peer-led, community-controlled services and targeted research to address the unique needs of LGBTQIA+ carers.



It also underscores the importance of inclusive education and policy measures that consider the diverse caregiving experiences within LGBTQIA+ communities.

Lachlan Rowe, Minister for Social Services, Amanda Rishworth, and David Gibson from GRAI.

Australian previously established a strategy under the Gillard government, but since that plan expired in 2015 there has been no guiding strategy on a national level.

Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth said the National Carers Strategy delivers on an important election commitment to drive positive change and set a national agenda that ensures unpaid carers are supported in all aspects of their lives.

“Today’s launch of the Strategy marks a pivotal step towards better supporting Australia’s carers, who provide vital support to those they care for every day,” Minister Rishworth said on December 10th.

“We know caring is not a one size fits all experience, and that carers are a diverse group of people with a variety of needs and experiences.

“That’s why it was so important for us that the Strategy was built with carers, and I want to thank everyone who took the time to participate in our consultation process and shape a Strategy that will drive real and needed improvements in the lives of all Australia’s carers.”

Minister Rishworth said actions announced as part of the Action Plan would bring the National Carer Strategy to life, complementing the $907 million provided by the Albanese Government over 4 years to 2027-28 for carer support services. The Strategy and Action Plan recognises the diversity of carers and facilitates supports that are appropriately informed, co-designed and safe for all carers to engage with.

“Importantly by working to expand Carer Gateway hours and ensuring carers have greater access to counselling and peer support will provide carers with the appropriate supports at the right time, so they can lead rich and fulfilling lives while performing their caring role,” Minister Rishworth said.

As Australia’s population ages, the number of Australians providing unpaid care is expected to increase dramatically, highlighting the need for a comprehensive approach to recognise and support their efforts.