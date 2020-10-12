Bernie Dieter is heading back to Perth with her ‘Berlin Underground’

Perth’s favourite international darling and über-award-winning kabarett superstar Bernie Dieter, is making a return to WA to bring you the hidden pleasures of Berlin Underground.

The brilliant performer, who was the last-ever cover star of the print edition of OUTinPerth, is not to be missed. The hilarious boundary pushing phenomenon, Bernie Dieter’s Berlin Underground brings gin-soaked debauchery and never been seen before acts to a secret, pop up cabaret club at Crown Perth for a whole new season in November and December 2020.

Bernie and her band of misfits have taken over an abandoned nightclub hidden in the depths of Crown and are transforming it into the ultimate modern kabarett club where all punks, freaks and weirdos can come out to play. Be transported into Bernie’s dark and defiant den of iniquity, more immersive, more debauched, and more outrageous than ever before!

Enter the world of Berlin Underground – the red lights, the thick haze, and a Weimar punk soundtrack pulses from the haus band. You are greeted by a drag queen draped across the bar, a gender-bending sailor boy drowns his sorrows in a bottle of red as Bernie sips her gin, smokes a cigarette and surveys her club and her prey.

Nothing is off limits and no seat is safe, so grab a shot of something strong and enter the darkest, funniest, and most debauched club this side of Berlin!

Joining Bernie for the Perth show will be a stellar cast line-up that includes the gender bending, aerial marvel Jarred Dewey (Circa), debauched drag sensation Scarlet Adams, whisky swilling Cirque du Soleil star Reuben Dot Dot Dot, hula hooping vixen Lisa Lottie (La Soiree) and the firecracker that is pole dance champion Ruby Lai.

Bernie Dieter’s Berlin Underground will be at Crown Perth from 17th November to 13th December 2020. Tickets on sale now from www.ticketmaster.com.au

