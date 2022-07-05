Bette Midler under fire for social media posts about “birthing people”

Bette Midler has copped a swift backlash on social media after she shared her thoughts about gender inclusive language saying it was leading to women being stripped of their rights.

“WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us ‘women’ anymore; they call us ‘birthing people’ or ‘menstruators’, and even ‘people with vaginas’! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you!” Midler posted to her Twitter account.



The post drew a wave of criticism with fans and fellow celebrities arguing the singer and actor who has enjoyed a loyal LGBTIQA+ following throughout her career was now taking aim at people who are transgender.

Feminist academic Roxanne Gay suggested Midler should take more care with how she expressed her views.

“No one is trying to erase women with inclusive language about people who need abortion care. No one is calling you anything but what you prefer. You should extend that courtesy in return.” Gay posted in response.



Australian writer and ABC presenter Benjamin Law also had some words of advice for Midler,

“Oh Bette. Trans people and those who love and support them have no problem with the term or concept of “women”. We’re just after inclusive language when appropriate and needed, to ensure often-vulnerable people are included and protected. It ain’t hard.”

Drag star Panti Bliss suggested Midler needed some perspective on the use on trans inclusive language.

“No. Don’t fall for the anti-trans panic fake nonsense. No one is erasing women. In a few small healthcare cases where appropriate they are using trans inclusive language. That’s all.” Panti Bliss posted in response.

Midler’s comment also got a lot of support from followers praising her for taking what many assumed to be an anti-transgender stand.

Tennis star Martina Navratilova also weighed in on the discussion saying “Careful Bette- you will be called transphobic too or worse…” posting three emojis of a face screaming in fear.

