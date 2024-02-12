‘Better Date Than Never’ returns with some familiar faces

The ABC’s Better Date Than Never is returning for a second series and there’s some familiar faces who are still looking for love.

Each participant in the show has a unique story, and a different reason for a later start to their dating journey.

Assisted by the producers, participants embark on a journey into a realm they’ve longed to discover – finding true love. Paired with a potential match, they prepare for a blind date, inviting us to join them on an emotional adventure.

The new series sees some familiar faces returning for a spin of the dating merry-go-round, including the adorable Charles a 28-year-old student from China who in the first series ventured out on his first ever date, he’s still trying to find the one.

A nature lover, gaming nerd and keen home cook, the proudly gay Charles is researching how algae might combat climate change.

Since the last series Charles has completed his master’s degree and embarked on a PhD, marched across Sydney Harbour Bridge as part of World Pride, and invested in a new hotpot! This time round he’s willing to try some new approaches to finding someone.

Also making a return in 68-year-old farmer Di who says being a transgender lesbian in country Tamworth has never been an issue, and she’s determined not give up on her quest to meet the right woman.

Since last year Di’s been named the town’s Outstanding Community Woman, now she is bracing herself for what she feels could be her last throw of the dice on the dating scene.

“I just want someone to go and have fun, travel, live life.” Di says during the first episode of the new season. I’m running out of time to find the love of my life.”

The series is filled with euphoric moments, elements of heartbreak and we also get to find out what happened to some of the participants from the first series too.

Better Date Than Never returns for a second season on ABCTV Tuesday 20th February at 8:30pm, and all episodes of the 6-part series will be available on iView.

