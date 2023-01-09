‘Better Date Than Never’ shares the adorable journey of first dates

A new series is coming to the ABC this month that follows people who have never been on a date in their lives into their first forays of romance.

The six-part series is from the team behind the successful series Love On The Spectrum and it introduces us to a wide range of people who for a wide variety of reasons have never been on a date.

Each participant has a unique story, and a different reason for a later start to their dating journey.

With a little help from the producers, the participants launch themselves into a world they’ve always wanted to explore. They are matched with a potential suitor, and ready themselves to meet them on a blind date. We are with them as they experience the most important moment of their dating lives: the beginning.

In the first episode we meet Charles, he’s a thoughtful 27-year-old international student from China who has a great love for the environment.

Since coming out as gay, Charles hasn’t had any luck finding someone special to share life’s moments with. Disheartened with the hookup culture of dating apps, Charles wants to find real love, but he has never even been on a date.

We also meet the outgoing and vivacious Olivia. She is a dancer, an actor, a public speaker, and has addressed the United Nations as an advocate for people with Down Syndrome. She’s hoping to find a young man to spend time with. Plus, there’s also Nirvali who is overcome with social anxiety and admits she’s naturally a bit of a hermit.

By the end of the first episode, you’re eager to hear what comes next for this trio of lonely hearts.

In later episodes we’re introduced to Dianne who is a 68-year-old farmer in New South Wales and Liv, a 20-year-old with Cerebral palsy.

As a transgender woman living in a rural area Dianne has found the search for love extremely difficult, and since transitioning she has yet to go on a date.

She has set up multiple organisations to help support the local LGBTQ+ community but has yet to find her own special someone.

If you loved Love On The Spectrum you won’t want to miss this series.

Better Date than Never begins airing on ABCTV at 8.00pm from January 24th.

Graeme Watson

