Beyond Blue’s Georgie Harman is a new patron for Pride in Diversity

Pride in Diversity, Australia’s leading not-for-profit employer support program for all aspects of LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion, has today announced Beyond Blue CEO, Georgie Harman AO, as its new Patron.

Harman is a respected mental health leader with over 30 years’ experience across government, community and the not-for-profit sector. Since becoming CEO of Beyond Blue in 2014, she has led the organisation through a period of significant growth and innovation, strengthening its role as one of Australia’s most trusted mental health voices.

- Advertisement -

Known for her inclusive leadership and deep commitment to social justice, Harman is dedicated to building a mentally healthier society for all — including LGBTIQ+ people.

Georgie Harman.

Under her leadership, Beyond Blue has expanded its support for LGBTIQ+ communities through targeted campaigns, tailored resources, research and advocacy focused on the unique mental health challenges these communities face, particularly around stigma and discrimination.

Harman joins recently appointed Patron Paul Zahra as she takes over from Professor Jennifer Westacott AC, who is stepping down after eight years in the role. Alongside former Patron Alan Joyce AC, Professor Westacott has played a pivotal role in elevating the national conversation on LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion and helping organisations turn their commitments into meaningful action.

“It’s been an incredible honour to serve as Patron of Pride in Diversity,” said Professor Westacott. “This programme continues to play a vital role in helping organisations create safer, more respectful and inclusive environments. It’s the right time for fresh leadership, and I’m delighted that Georgie Harman will be stepping into the role.”

“It’s a real privilege to follow in Professor Westacott’s footsteps,” said Harman. “I’ve seen firsthand the impact Pride in Diversity has had on workplace culture in this country. Inclusion is not just a nice-to-have — it’s about safety, visibility and mental wellbeing. I’m proud to support this work and help keep inclusion firmly on the agenda.”

Pride in Diversity was launched in 2010 by The Hon Michael Kirby AC CMG and has partnered with hundreds of Australian employers to embed LGBTQ+ inclusion in their workplaces driving systemic change across sectors. The programme continues to deliver initiatives such as the Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI), the annual LGBTQ+ Inclusion Awards and Pride in Practice Conference.

Dawn Emsen-Hough, Director of Pride Inclusion Programmes, welcomed Harman’s appointment and highlighted the strong alignment between her leadership and the work of Pride in Diversity.

“Georgie Harman brings a deep understanding of how inclusion, mental health and workplace culture intersect,” she said. “At a time when DEI efforts are facing increasing challenges, her leadership, clarity and compassion will be invaluable. We’re thrilled to welcome her as our new Patron.”