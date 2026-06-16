Madonna ramps up promotion of ‘Confessions on a Dance Floor II’

Madonna has ramped up the promotion of her upcoming album Confessions on a Dance Floor II, releasing the full promotional video with Sabrina Carpenter for Bring Your Love, sharing the official video from her Times Square surprise show, while martin Garrix has previewed one of Madonna’s new tracks at his show.

Last week Madonna shared the promo video for her upcoming album which featured six tunes from the record. Now a full video for her Sabrina Carpenter collaboration has been released.

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The video features Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter in a stadium performance filled with partygoers. The camera carrying vamps who appear in the promotional clip for the album also make an appearance, filming the pair as the fly through the hair above the stage. Actor Julia Garner who was tipped to play Madonna in a biopic about the singer’s life also appears in the video.

The video ends with Madonna leaving the venue and a poster on the door reads “Welcome to the Club of Love”. Madonna has also released a remix of the song from producer Stuart

Madonna has also shared the video of her surprise Times Square performance which was a collaboration with dating app Grindr. At the show she performed I Feel So Free, Bring Your Love, and debuted new track Love Sensation. She then went on to song three tunes from the original Confessions on a Dance Floor album; Get Together, I Love New York and Hung Up.

Attendees at Martin Garrix’s show in Brooklyn got to hear his collaboration with Madonna. He played the previously unheard track Bizarre as part of is set. Fans instantly recognised Madonna’s voice and it’s been confirmed the tune also appears on the new album.

While the album is primarily produced by Stuart Price we’re slowly getting to find out which other creatives Madonna has brought onboard for the project. First tune I Feel So Free was co-produced by Arca, while Danceteria includes production from Andrew Watt and Cirkut.

Watt has previously worked with Lady Gaga, Elton John & Brandi Carlile, The Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney. While Cirkut has worked with Lady Gaga. Charli XCX, Katy Perry and many others.

Confessions on a Dance Floor II will be out on 3 July.