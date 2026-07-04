Bibliophile | ‘Heartstopper 6’ brings the story of Nick and Charlie to its conclusion

Heartstopper 6

Alice Oseman

Hodder

Alice Oseman’s Heartstopper series has been a phenomenon. The sixth and final instalment of the graphic novel has just been released, and it has also spawned novels, short stories, and an acclaimed TV series, which will soon have its final outing.

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After following teen couple Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson through many ups and downs in their relationship, everything builds to a crescendo. Charlie gains confidence, improves his mental health, and starts to make his mark on the world. Meanwhile, Nick is preparing to head off to university in another town and begins to face personal challenges of his own. Will their love survive, or has it run its course? Oseman has set up a compelling page-turner for the final edition.

Nick and Charlie have come a long way over the previous five volumes – from friendship to tentative touches, first kisses, and declarations of love. Now they are out to everyone, enjoying sleepovers and deepening their relationship.

Charlie has his sights set on becoming Head Boy and wants to bring change to the school. Anti-bullying programs and a gay club are on his agenda. He has moved beyond the difficulties that led to his time in a mental health hospital, and life is back on track. With a busy schedule, he tells Nick he no longer has time for rugby, while his band, Queer Intentions, starts landing gigs.

Nick’s journey is less straightforward. His bullying brother has moved back home, he is uncertain about leaving for university, and he struggles to write the application letter. He also questions his role now that Charlie no longer needs his constant support. He takes on a volunteer job with rescue dogs and even enters a “saddest puppy” competition.

The story also checks in with the wider cast, whose relationships face their own tests. It is not just Nick and Charlie’s future that feels uncertain – what lies ahead for Tao and Elle, Tara and Darcy, or Tori and Michael?

This final instalment of Heartstopper is a genuine page-turner. I read it in one sitting, accompanied by a warm hot chocolate. The story places emotional honesty, mental health, and vulnerability at its centre. If only all relationships showed this level of care and attentiveness.

The conclusion left me in tears – but I will not spoil it.