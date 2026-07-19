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Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Adam Kay announces new Australian tour with ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’

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Bestselling author, comedian, and “Britain’s twelfth-favourite doctor,” Adam Kay returns to Australia with his hilarious festive live show, Twas the Nightshift Before Christmas Live.

Following the international success of This Is Going to Hurt, Kay is back on stage with a laugh-out-loud celebration of the festive season. The show features entries from his bestselling Christmas diaries alongside all-new stand-up, original Christmas songs, and the outrageous real-life stories that have made him one of Britain’s most beloved storytellers.

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Twas the Nightshift Before Christmas Live is a heartfelt and hilarious tribute to the doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers who spend the holiday season on the frontline—while the rest of us are unwrapping presents. Packed with jaw-dropping anecdotes from life on the wards, Kay recounts unforgettable Christmases spent delivering babies, treating bizarre festive injuries, and retrieving everything from baubles and chocolate wrappers to remote controls and fairy lights from places they were never meant to be.

The Australian tour will begin in Perth with a show at the Regal Theatre in Subiaco on Monday, 30 November, before heading to Canberra, Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, Newcastle, and Melbourne.

Kay found fame with the publication of his autobiographical book This Is Going to Hurt, which details his experiences as a junior doctor in the UK’s National Health Service. The book was later adapted into a television series starring Ben Whishaw.

This Is Going to Hurt spent over a year at number one on the Sunday Times bestseller list, was translated into 37 languages, won ten national awards, and sold over three million copies. His subsequent adult nonfiction books, Twas the Nightshift Before Christmas and Undoctored, were also number one bestsellers. His first novel, A Particularly Nasty Case, was published in 2025.

Tickets to the tour are on sale now.

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