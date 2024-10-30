Bibliophile | The Sweetness Between Us

The Sweetness Between Us

by Sarah Winifred Searle

Allen & Unwin

Originally from New England in the United States, but now living in Perth, Sarah Winifred Searle’s Young Adult graphic novel explores themes of identity, sexuality, inclusivity, relationships and mental health through a fantasy lens.

The summer holidays are over and Perley should be focusing on their Year 11 studies and the knitting club that they are meant to be running at school. Unfortunately, Perley has missed a large amount of school and is also struggling with all the blood testing and insulin shots involved with their recent diabetes diagnosis.

Hockey-playing Amandine is also in Year 11 and has also missed a large amount of school. In her case, she was in a near-fatal accident and ended up in ICU. Being from a respected vampire family, her Great Aunt Elsie was able to turn her to save her life.

Fortunately Maths teacher Mx Bythesea provides in-school tutoring for the two students to catch up on their studies and, when Amandine learns that she can determine blood-sugar levels, the two develop a close bond.

Searle was inspired by her own experience with diabetes as well as her desire to blend the fantastical with the everyday. A vegan vampire and a struggling diabetic isolated from others in a room … what could possibly go wrong … or right?

Lezly Herbert