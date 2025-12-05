Search
Bibliophile | Why Things Feel F*cked

Why Things Feel F*cked
by Andrew Sloan
Hard Grant Books

Psychotherapist Andrew Sloan considers himself to be a life-long work-in-progress, “constantly being reshaped by new learnings and practices, and the wisdom of others.” His book is a practical guide and action plan to living a fuller, more grounded life.

Drawing on over a decade of clinical practice, he recognises that many people who come to see him are stuck and feel disconnected with today’s chaotic world. He instructs people to be gentle with themselves as their lives have been shaped by many millions of micro-decisions, most of which are outside their control.

Sloan dives deeply into how disconnection has pushed people to make unhealthy choices and outlines a practical roadmap to taking ownership for the direction to steer their lives – to getting unstuck and feeling alive again.

Being a queer kid who was more effeminate than he should have been in the late 80s and early 90s, he knew he wasn’t accepted, but had no understanding as to why this was. The only thing he could conclude was that there was something fundamentally wrong with him.

Sloan learnt that he was not broken, but the world, with its “rules, binaries, shoulds and musts” had led people to have expectations of his life. Expectations he was unable to meet, and that led to feeling shame and becoming disconnected.

It took twenty years for him to understand how to change the patterns of thoughts, feelings and behaviours to transform fears into strengths, and leverage his difference for greater freedom.

Now he wants to share his insights to enable people to get their power back and be able to shift their mindsets and live their best lives.

Lezly Herbert

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

