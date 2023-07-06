Blocked: ABC’s Four Corners dives into the gender wars

News | Filed under National Posted by admin

Monday night’s episode of the ABC’s award-winning current affairs show Four Corners is diving into the debate over the treatment of transgender youth.

Titled Blocked, the upcoming episode sees Radio National Breakfast presenter Patricia Karvelas explore the different viewpoints on the treatment of transgender youth.

The episode is described as featuring clinicians with differing viewpoints, as well as interviews with people who are transgender and their families.

Blocked reported by Patricia Karvelas airs on Monday 10th July at 8:30pm on ABCTV and iView.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.