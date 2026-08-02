Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

On Mondays we check out the latest music that’s got our attention. There’s a lot of great songs and videos arriving this week!

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Eyes of Bel, Meek, Slayyyter, ATEEZ, and Soft Cell.

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Eyes of Bel – Melt

Eyes of Bel is from Queensland, and their new track Melt is described as a sacrificial ode to the beauty of melting into one another, where boundaries blur, and hearts intertwine, both an act of vulnerability and declaration of love. In the video Bel appears alongside her real-life fiancé.

Meek – Expensive Taste

In her new song of high campery Meek shares that’s she’s a “just a broke ass bitch with expensive taste”, and we can relate. Although we’ve never thought of having a hundred dogs with the same name. Meek is the performance name for Georgia Meek, who has previously written songs for Rita Ora, Martin Garrix, R3HAB, Charolotte Plank and Skepsis. She also wrote Malta’s song for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. While there’s only been a handful of Meek tunes, she’s released over 20 tunes as Georgia Meek prior to establishing her new persona.

Slayyyter – brand new chanel$

Electro-pop singer Slayyyter has a new single and video. After releasing her third album World Girl in America earlier this year, she’s now getting ready for the follow up Worst Man in America. The song is a companion piece to her tune Beat Up Chanels which was released this time last year.

ATEEZ – BAD

South Korean boy band ATEEZ brought out new tune BAD about a month ago, but they’ve now shared a Japanese version that shows off their dance moves.

Soft Cell – in Heaven (When I Dance With You)

Here’s the third single from Soft Cell’s forthcoming album Danceteria. Yes- Madonna’s not alone in paying homage to the legendary NYC club. This track takes on a new message since the passing of Dave Ball, one half of the iconic duo.