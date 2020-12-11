Body found in the search for missing woman Bridget Flack

News | Filed under National Posted by admin

Victorian police have found a body in bushland in the suburb of Kew East. Victoria Police said the body was found about 5.05pm in bushland at Willsmere-Chandler Park.

“While the body is yet to be formally identified, police are investigating if it is linked to the reported disappearance of missing woman Bridget Flack,” Victoria Police said in a statement tonight.

“The exact circumstances regarding the woman’s death are yet to be determined and the investigation remains ongoing.”

Hundreds of people had joined the search for missing woman Bridget Flack who was last seen on 30 November. People had helped post flyers and search the areas where she was last seen. News that the 28 year old DJ was missing drew national attention.

Flack told friends she was going for a walk at Yarra Bend Park in Fairfield and despite making phone contact later that day did not return home. Her mobile phone and bank accounts have not been used during the 11 days she has been missing. The circumstances surrounding the death of the woman whose body was found are yet to be determined but police are not treating it as suspicious.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

Lifeline: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 and www.beyondblue.org.au

QLife: 1800 184 527 and www.qlife.org.au

QLife are a counselling and referral service for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) people.