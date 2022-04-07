Boris Johnson says trans women should not be allowed in women’s sport

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that transgender women should not be allowed to participate in women’s sport, women should have dedicated change rooms, and greater focus should be given to young people’s ability to make decision’s about their gender.

The PM shared his thoughts with Sky News during a visit to a hospital in Welwyn Garden City.

Johnson’s comments come as his governing Conservative party announced that proposed bans on conversion therapy and change practices would only extend to sexuality and would not included attempts to change or suppress a person’s gender identity.

Leaked memos have shown that his government was planning on completely abandoning Britain’s long promised laws banning conversion therapy practices, but following a push back from within his own government ranks the ban will now be introduced but will only protect people on the basis of sexuality.

“We will have a ban on gay conversion therapy, which to me is utterly abhorrent.

“But there are complexities and sensitivities when you move from the area of sexuality to the question of gender. There, I’m afraid, there are things that I think still need to be worked out.”

The Prime Minister said people experiencing gender dysphoria should be given love and support but that needed to be balanced with the needs of women.

“I don’t think that biological males should be competing in female sporting events. Maybe that’s a controversial thing to say, but it just seems to me to be sensible. And I also happen to think that women should have spaces, whether it’s in hospitals or prisons or changing rooms or wherever, which are dedicated to women.” the British Prime Minister said.

Johnson said he was “immensely sympathetic to people who want to change gender, to transition, and it’s vital we give people the maximum possible love and support in making these decisions but these are complex issues and I don’t think they can be solved with one swift, easy piece of legislation. It’s going to take a lot of thought to get this right”.

The PM also said he didn’t think young transgender people had the ability to make decisions about their own healthcare and transitioning.

“I don’t think that its reasonable for kids to be deemed so called Gillick competent, to take decisions about their gender or irreversible treatments that they may have, I think there should be parental involvement at the very least.

Gillick competence is a legal test used to determine if a child is capable of giving consent without the need for parental permission or knowledge.

The decision to exclude transgender people from the ban on conversion therapy and change practices has lead to the cancellation of a major LGBTIQA+ conference that was being organised by the government. The ‘Safe To Be Me’ conference collapsed after over 100 LGBTIQA+ organisations pulled out of the event in protest.

Johnson has also faced stinging criticism from within the ranks of his own party. In an opinion piece published in The Times Conservative MP Alicia Kearns said the government had effectively abandoned people who are transgender.

“It’s the government’s duty to protect the British people – all of them. It goes without saying that LGBTQ+ people must not be excluded from these protections – including trans people.” Kearns said.

“We cannot say that so-called conversion therapy is an illegal and abhorrent practice when used against our gay community, but stand indifferent when the same techniques are inflicted elsewhere, especially on those most likely to face it: our transgender community.”

Stonewall say it’s not acceptable to exclude transgender people from conversion therapy ban

Leading LGBTIQA+ rights group Stonewall has responded to the government’s proposed partial ban on conversion therapy, saying it is not acceptable to sacrifice transgender people for political gain.

“This is out of step with every other nation that has recently introduced a ban on conversion therapy, and ignores all credible international research that is available, including the position of the UN Independent Expert.” the group said in a statement, announcing their withdrawal from the upcoming conference.

“It is apparent that trans people have once again been sacrificed for political gain. Commissioning a separate body of work to unpick something that has already been resolved many times the world over, can only be read as an attempt to kick the issue of protecting trans people into the long grass. This is callous and unacceptable.

“Conversion therapy is happening to LGBTQ+ people in the UK right now, and every day without a ban is a day where LGBTQ+ people remain at risk of lifelong harm. Trans people are amongst the highest risk groups in our community – the latest research from Galop shows that 11% of trans people have been subjected to conversion practices by their own families.

“Trans people are no less worth of respect, care and protection than cis lesbian, gay and bi people. If the UK Government cannot stand behind and respect all LGBTQ+ people’s fundamental human rights, it should not be convening an LGBTQ+ rights conference on the global stage.”

