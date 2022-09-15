Boundary pushing musician Bjork shares video for new tune ‘Ovule’

Bjork has just shared the video for new tune Ovule, it’s the second single from the artist’s forthcoming album Fossora which will be released on 30th September.

Bjork explains that the track is about her imaging love being represented by spheres that follow each of us around, one above us that holds our concepts of ideal love, while another below us represents shadows of love. Bjork pictures a third sphere that surrounds each of containing the realities of love.

It’s all very…Bjork, which is okay because we remember that she lives on a mountain, right at the top, and she starts her day by throwing little things off it -like car parts, bottles and cutlery.

The video is directed by Nick Knight with co-creative direction by Björk with creative consultant and longtime collaborator James Merry. Take a look at the clip.

The upcoming album will be the 10th solo release of Bjork’s career, not counting that jazz album she put out as a teenager.

The track listing includes Atopos (feat. Kasimyn), Ovule, Mycelia, Sorrowful Soil, Ancestress (feat. Sindri Eldon), Fagurt Er í Fjörðum, Victimhood, Allow (feat. Emilie Nicolas), Fungal City (feat. serpentwithfeet), Trölla-Gabba (feat. Kasimyn), Freefall, Fossora (feat. Kasimyn) and Her Mother’s House (feat. Ísadóra Bjarkardóttir Barney).

The Icelandic singer first came to prominence in the 1980’s as a member of the band The Sugarcubes. Her solo career began with the appropriately named Debut in 1993. Her most recent release was 2017’s Utopia.

