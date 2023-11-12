Boy George joins the Broadway cast of Moulin Rouge

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Boy George will join the Broadway cast of the hit musical Moulin Rouge in 2024.

The Culture Club frontman and top DJ will take on the role of club owner Harold Zidler, one of the central roles in the jukebox musical which is based on the Baz Luhrmann film.

Boy George will take over from Eric Anderson from 6th February and stay with the musical through to 12th May at the Al Hirscheld Theatre.

The singer previously appeared on Broadway with his own musical Taboo which was based around London’s early 80’s club scene. In the show Boy George played Australian club identity Leigh Bowery, while another performer portrayed a younger Boy George.

The show had a successful run in London in 2002 and the following year opened on Broadway. It closed after 100 performances with ticket sales affected by scathing reviews.

Now Boy George is set to return to the boards after more than two decades away from Broadway. In recent months the singer has been branching out and trying new things, he’s currently appearing in a British pantomime of Peter Pan playing the role of villain Captain Hook.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.