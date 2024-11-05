‘Boy’s in Love’ is the new EP from Keelan Mak

Melbourne pop sensation Keelan Mak has shared his new EP Boy’s in Love which features five tracks that invites listeners into a lush, emotional soundscape, where introspection meets irresistible dance-club beats.

The euphoric opening track You’re Everything got its first radio airplay on Triple J’s Home and Hosed program that promoted Australian made music.

“This was one of those songs that happened in an hour.” Mak said of the lead track. “I’ve been listening to a lot of UK garage x pop music (as we all are right now…) and there’s just something about an emotional sentiment tucked into a dance beat that really gets me.

“You’re Everything is an ‘I love you’ song. I wrote this around the same time as Naked Eye, talking about this one person that I missed a lot. I wanted the song to feel like a proclamation of sorts.”

Keelan Mak photographed by Jeremy Kees.

Mak’s tune Naked Eye was written at World Pride in a songwriting session with Troye Sivan, Vetta Borne, and Leland.

Boy’s In Love is described as more than an EP; it’s a vibrant celebration of desire, love, queerness, and the beautiful imperfections of life.

“This body of work is really about feeling happy and myself for the first time. The earlier years of my career, I was told to sell a queer narrative and it never felt like me to do so. I was partly scared to be heavily queer in the public eye, but I also just felt like it didn’t feel right to brand my work as ‘queer’.” Mak said.

“The EP is called Boy’s In Love and it really centres around my relationship with my own identity as well as the stories I’m telling in these songs. No heartbreak! Just some gay fun.”

The EP features five tracks, You’re Everything, Naked Eye, Boy’s in Love, Drift and Straight with Me.

Take a listen.