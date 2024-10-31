Brand New Heavies announce Australian tour

Back in the 90’s British band Brand New Heavies were at the forefront of the Acid Jazz scene and the charts were filled with their funk and soul sounds.

The band will return to Australia in February 2025 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their much-loved Brother Sister album.

The Brand New Heavies ‘Brother Sister 30’ Tour kicks off at Brisbane’s Eatons Hill Hotel on Thursday 13th February then heads to Sydney, Melbourne, and concludes at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Monday 17th February.

Released in 1994, The Brand New Heavies third album Brother Sister changed everything for the band. Propelled by the classic singles Dream On Dreamer, Midnight At The Oasis and Back To Love’ the record found chart success and critical acclaim.

Featuring original members Andrew Levy and Simon Bartholomew with the phenomenal vocalist Angela Ricci, the tour will see The Brand New Heavies perform Brother Sister in full alongside other hits and fan favourites from their storied history with a complete live band.

The band says, “We can’t believe that Brother Sister is going to be 30 years young! What better way to celebrate than coming to see us play the album in its entirety as well as all our hits.”

Over the years Brand New Heavies have had a rotating lineup of vocalists

Bartholemew and Levy formed the band alongside former member Jan Kincaid. Their debut album came out in 1990, but they found success the following year when it was released with new vocals by American artist N’Dea Davenport.

For their second album the band opted to collaborate with a variety of rap artists including Gang Starr, The Pharcyde, and Cool g Rap. Davenport retuned for their third album which brought them their greatest success.

By the time they came to record a follow-up Davenport had departed again and American singer Sediah Garrett came into the fold. Garrett was a well-known songwriter and sought after backing vocalist who had worked with Madonna, The Pointer Sisters, Donna Summer and many others.

She’d had hits with Don’t Look Any Further alongside Dennis Edwards in 1984 and had dueted with Michael Jackson on I Just Can’t Stop Loving You the lead single from his Bad album. Plus she’d had success as a solo artist.

Garrett recorded just one album with the band, 1997’s Shelter. After she left the group British singer Carleen Anderson took over vocal duties. After that singer Nicole Russo was out front for the band’s 2004 record Allabouthtefunk and then Davenport returned for the group’s seventh album Get Used To It.

Next the band went without a vocalist, releasing an all-instrumental album Dunk Your Trunk. For the follow up record Davenport appeared on a few tracks, but Dawn Joseph took over as the lead singer.

Jospeh remained the lead singer for 2014’s Sweet Freaks, but both she and founding member Jay Kinkaid left the band in late 2015. Since 2018 vocalist Angela Ricci has been touring with the band and taking on vocal duties.

Thursday 13th February

Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane QLD

Friday 14th February

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday 15th February

Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC

Monday 17th February

Astor Theatre, Perth WA

TEG PRE-SALE

Monday 4th November 11.00am to Wednesday 6th November 10.00am (local time)

Tickets available here