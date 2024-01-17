Brand new name for Perth’s local queer film festival

Filed under Culture Posted by admin

In their 8th year of operation Perth’s local LGBTIQA+ focused film festival have announced a change of name.

Previously known as the Pride Queer Film Festival, they’re now the Perth Queer Film Festival.

The organisation said they’d opted for the name change because it was a “better fit” and allows people to know where the festival is based.

They’ve also just released the dates for this year’s festival so you can black out your diary. The films will screen from 6th March through to 14th March at their regular home The Backlot.

This year the festival will also continue to stage seasons in Geraldton and Kalgoorlie too. The team say their program of the best films from around the globe will be released soon.

Follow the Perth Queer Film Festival on Facebook so you don’t miss any announcements.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.