Brazilian Olympic diver Ian Matos dies aged 32

Brazilian Olympic diver Ian Matos has died aged just 32 from a non-Covid lung infection.

Matos came out as gay in 2014, crediting British diver Tom Daley with giving him the courage to be more open about his sexuality. Daley had come out the previous year.

He had spent the last two months of his life in hospital with a lung infection before passing away on 21st December.

Matos, who specialised in the Men’s 3m springboard, won three bronze medals at the 2010 South American Games, and went to to compete at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

The Brazilian Olympic Committee said they were saddened to hear of his death.

“It is with deep sadness that the Olympic Committee of Brazil (COB) receives the news of the early death, at the age of 32, of Olympic diving athlete Ian Matos, victim of a lung infection.”

“Ian had a successful career and was part of the Brazilian team at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara 2011, Toronto 2015 and Lima 2019, in addition to the World Water Sports Championships, World Cups, South American Championships and the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.”

