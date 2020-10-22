Brendan Pang shares his secrets in PrideFEST dumpling masterclass

MasterChef fan favourite and dumpling wunderkind Brendan Pang is bringing a special masterclass to PrideFEST this year.

You may have caught a glimpse of his skills on two seasons of MasterChef – after his initial run in 2018 and return for 2020’s All Stars season – or visited his Bumplings kitchen in Fremantle, but fans will have a chance to learn a few secrets from Brendan this November.

Speaking to OUTinPerth editor Leigh Andrew Hill, Brendan gives us a sample of what to expect from the class, and reflects on his MasterChef experience.

“It was really exciting, I think, going back knowing what it was like to go on MasterChef the first time, it kind of helped in my favour,” Brendan tells us.

“…but then I got there and, yeah, that all kind of went away and I was really scared!”

During season 12 earlier this year, fans were clamouring for Brendan and fellow gay contestant Reece Hignell to get their own spin-off show after audiences fell in love with their on-screen friendship. Brendan quite likes the idea himself.

“That would be amazing! I think we’d have a lot of fun, it would just be basically what we do anyway. A lot of banter, a lot of sassing out each other and just a lot of cooking.”

Growing up in a Mauritian-Chinese family, Brendan says his love of all things dumpling comes from his heritage and his kin.

“My love and inspiration for all of that comes from my family.”

“Growing up my grandmother taught me how to make wontons and noodles and a lot of Mauritian-Chinese style dishes from scratch and it all went from there.”

Brendan also gave us a few hints about what to expect from the upcoming masterclass, held at his Fremantle kitchen.

“I’m gonna teach them a few tips and tricks on how to make wontons from scratch at home, I think a lot of people are scared when it comes to dumplings, they have that misconception that it takes years to perfect a dumpling and have a lot of skill,” Brendan says.

“When you think about it it’s just a filling and a piece of pastry made of flour and water – and that’s basically it!”

Brendan Pang’s Dumpling Masterclass will be held at The Sunshine Harvester Works in Fremantle on Wednesday 25th November at 6:30pm. For tickets and more information, head to pridefest.pridewa.com.au