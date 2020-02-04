Briefs are back in town for ‘The Second Coming’

The bawdy boys of Briefs are back in town once again for another fabulous Fringe World.

The troupe of boylesque, drag and circus performers celebrate life on the fringe, with a spectacular show loaded with queer talent.

We caught up with the always charming Fez Faanana for a quick chat about what the show is all about.

You’ve been coming to the west coast for Fringe for eight years now! What keeps you coming back to Perth?

Definitely the people of Perth that attend our shows. The ones that spread the word and bring their friends and family are the best! Oh, and of course this stunning part of the country is our summer fave!

How has the Briefs family grown since your early club days?

The Briefs family has grown a lot since our early Club days. We love nurturing and introducing young artists into our crazy world, and we also love bringing back originals who now have families!

Your shows always start with a message of respect and inclusivity – why is that important to you?

We bring people into our world to escape but we always encourage and remind our audience to use their manners and to treat everyone with respect. It’s a very important part of our message.

Audiences have loved the original Briefs show, Close Encounters and your current season – The Second Coming – what’s on the horizon for Briefs?

There is a lot on the horizon for BRIEFS. The fun part for us is the ever-evolving family that we have, our freaky family!

Fringe fanatics will already know and love Briefs – how would you describe the show to a busy mum who’s never had the Briefs experience?

To all the busy mums… be prepared to let your hair down, be entertained, have a night out you deserve and of course buy a raffle ticket! Otherwise you will be jealousss…

Briefs: The Second Coming is sparkling at The Rechabite until Sunday 16th February. For tickets and more info head to fringeworld.com.au

Leigh Andrew Hill