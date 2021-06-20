Briefs locks in a season at Girl’s School this August

When Covid-10 lockdowns forced cabaret show Briefs to cancel their appearance at Fringe World earlier this year, they promised they’d make a trip west as soon as it would fit into their schedule, and now they’re on their way.

Don’t miss out on this chance to see the ridiculous showmanship of the Briefs boys as Briefs Dirty Laundry takes over Girls School from 11 – 22 August, with shows happening from Wednesday through Sunday at 7:30pm.

The troupe, who mix drag, acrobatics, comedy, boylesque and drag, have been selling out seasons in Perth for over a decade, so if you want to join the fun – don’t dawdle because tickets are sure to disappear quickly.

As it’s toured around the country their latest show has been picking up 5 star reviews and critical praise.

Tickets are on sale now from girlsschool.com.au.

OIP Staff

