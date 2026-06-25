British singer Joe McElderry releases dance tune ‘Love Me Out Loud’

British singer Joe McElderry has shared a brand new song, Love Me Out Loud, which features him singing in a local laundromat setting.

McElderry found fame on the British version of The X Factor. He first appeared on the competition in 2007, making it through to the bootcamp stage, but judges felt he was too young to progress further. He returned two years later, mentored by Cheryl Cole, and won the competition, beating runner-up Olly Murs.

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His debut album was released in 2010, and he has since followed it with four more records, largely focusing on covers of well-known songs. He has now released a disco-influenced track about overcoming a broken heart.

In between recording projects, McElderry has also built a successful career in musical theatre, appearing in productions such as Tommy and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The video also features an appearance by McElderry’s 92-year-old grandmother, Hilda, who has been a regular guest on his podcast series.