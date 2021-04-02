Broadway Backwards goes online with an all-star cast

Broadway Backwards is an annual event which sees performers from New York’s theatre community raise funds for HIV/AIDS charities and the New York LGBTI Centre. Due to Covid-19, this year it’s been offered online, so everyone can join in the fun.

Each year performers take part in a fundraiser that sees them perform a gender-switch on well known musical numbers. Songs which are traditionally performed by female cast members and taken on by the men, while the women taken on the masculine numbers.

This year’s online show features a cavalcade of stars appearing as hosts and performers including Glenn Close, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lea Salonga, Deborah Cox, Darren Criss, Cheyenne Kackson, Amy Adams, Loretta Devine, Debbie Allen, Matt Bomer, Cherry Jones, Eric McCormack, Ruthie Ann miles, Debra Messing, Andrew Rannells, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Bernadette Peters, Ben Vereen and Chita Rivera.

A series of short videos bring together some classic performances from the past including an all male version of Cell Block Tango from Chicago, while Broadway legend Chita Rivera sings All I Care Bout Is Love from the same show. Andrew Rannells passionate rendition of The Man That Got Away is a highlight, and Tituss Burgess singing And I’m Telling You I ‘Aint Going from Dreamgirls is very powerful.

Watch the full show.

OIP Staff

