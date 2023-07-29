Broadway In Freo brings the showtunes to the dance floor

A new dance party at The Navy Club in Fremantle is celebrating all things musical theatre this weekend.

Broadway in Freo promises a night to remember for musical theatre lovers, nerds, triple threat actors and actresses, theatre fans and anyone who appreciated singing and dancing along to damn good music.

The all new Walyalup-based party invites everyone to sing along to your favourite show tunes in your nightclub finest or dressed up as your favourite character from the stage.

DJ Dallas Ringshaw, who is also a professional musical theatre performer, will be spinning the showtunes all night long – so you can expect a wide range of smashing selections.

Broadway in Freo premieres tonight at The Navy Club from 7:30pm. For tickets and more info, head to Eventbrite.

