Busselton Pride reveal new name & fabulous fundraising events

Busselton Pride Community Group have announced they have a new name, adapting as the organisation has grown to become an incorporated association.

Now known as Busselton Mardi Gras Inc, the group was established in 2017 to increase visibility and celebrate the region’s LGBTQIA+ community with an annual parade and events.

“Following on from the success of our first event in March 2018, we are committed to establishing this as a major annual event in Busselton,” the group said in a statement.

“The planned 2020 event was set to be the biggest one yet with over 20 floats registered for the parade and a full allocation of stall vendors. Unfortunately, COVID-19 postponed these celebrations.”

Local businesses and organisations have rallied to support Busselton Mardi Gras, putting their hands up to sponsor the event and provide volunteers to ensure the celebration can go ahead.

“The main influence behind our committee being motivated to grow and expand each year has come from the amazing feedback we have received from our LGBTQIA+ community members.”

“Local businesses have praised our efforts to show the Busselton accepts and welcomes members of the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Busselton Mardi Gras will be hosting a series of fabulous fundraising events this October, bringing the community together and working to ensure the success of this year’s festival.

The team will be hosting Drag Bingay on Friday 23rd October, and on Saturday 24th October you can attend a Pride Breakfast at Alan’s Cafe, the Perth Pythons Hockey Cup, Drag Queen Story Time and the extra-special Masquerade Party at the Esplanade Hotel in the evening.

For more information about Busselton Mardi Gras and their upcoming events, head to Facebook or busseltonmardigras.com.au

