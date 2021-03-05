Busselton’s Rainbow Dog Walk just got a big boost

Tomorrow’s annual Rainbow Dog Walk in Busselton has been given a major boost after the Margaret River Chocolate Factory came onboard and donated $2,000 to kick off the fundraising.

The popular event is run by Busselton’s Pride Alliance and aims to support the local queer community. Speaking to Busselton Dusborough Times organiser Yvonne Innes said the surprise donation from Patrick Coward and Martin Black, the co-owners of the company was a “sweet surprise”.

The donation is the same amount the event raised last year, meaning this weekend’s walk could potentially raise twice as much as it did in 2020.

The 2km walk starts in Signal Park and features entertainment, stalls, and prizes for the best dressed, biggest and smallest rainbow dogs.

Register here to attend.

