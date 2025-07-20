Cabin Fever Festival celebrates WA’s South West region

Cabin Fever Festival invites folks to warm up their winter with the best food, wine and entertainment in our South West region.

The 10-day festival is now running, drawing visitors to Margaret River and Busselton for food, fun and warmth by the fire.

Events include Disco Juice and CBCO Brewing, a Lo-Fi Wine Fair at Witchcliffe Druid’s Hall and the Strange Brew Pyjama Party to close out the festivities.

The festival will continue beyond its ninth year, with the WA Government announcing renewed funding for three years.

Regional Development Minister Stephen Dawson made the announcement for Tourism WA’s Regional Events Program.

“Cabin Fever Festival puts a worthy spotlight on the passionate people involved in the South West’s food, wine and beverage scene,” Minister Dawson said.



“The Cook Government is proud to be supporting regional events such as Cabin Fever Festival. Events like this offer a huge boost to the local economy, bringing together all the amazing aspects of the South-West including wine, food and entertainment.



“This festival has grown in popularity since its inception and helps local businesses thrive in the quieter winter months, allowing visitors to enjoy what the region has to offer.



Acting Tourism Minister and South West Minister Don Punch says he is pleased Cabin Fever will be in the region for a further three years.



“The South West is a well-known tourism destination and investing in events like this helps to attract more visitors to the region.



“The event also provides a much-needed boost to the local economy during the winter months as travellers stay at the region’s hotels, explore its wineries, breweries and restaurants, and book experiences with local tourism operators.”