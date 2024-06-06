Caleb Bond delivers his annual anti-Pride rant

Sky News host Caleb Bond has delivered his annual rant against Pride celebrations complaining that there are too many of them and more focus should be put on celebrating people who serve in the military.

The News Corp columnist and host of The Late Debate delivered is tirade earlier this week, just eleven months since he last complained about Pride month.

“If you’re not aware June is set aside in its entirety for Pride month.” Bond told viewers of the news channel. “We know how much time everyone else gets, usually you get a day, if you’re lucky you’ll get a week. But if you are LGBTIQA+, whatever you might want to add on the end, you might get an entire month.”

Bond noted that the US Navy had marked the beginning of Pride month with a social media post.

“They have joined in the chorus of virtue signaling that unfurls at this time of year – every year.”

“It stagers me.” Bond said. “nearly every corporate outfit in the world at this time of year decides that they’re going to slap something on their Facebook page, or slap something on their Twitter page, and say ‘Oh looks us, we’re all onboard with LGBT, isn’t it lovely we’re all onboard with pride'”.

The Sky News host went on to say that often the same corporations operate in the Middle East in countries which outlaw homosexuality, calling it the “ultimately corporate virtue signaling.”

“No wonder people don’t want to sign up to the military.” Bond continued.

Co-host Liz Storer said the social media post was an example of the propaganda being funneled down people’s necks, “every single day”.

“Why do you need an entire month for Pride?” Bond asked. “Here in Australia if you’re in the military you get ANZAC Day and you get Remembrance Day, but if you’re gay you get a full month. Why do you need an entire month for Pride? Why can’t you just have one day?” It’s out of control.”

While Bond and his cohosts spent close to 10 minutes complaining about Pride celebrations, a little internet sleuthing reveals the post attributed to the US Navy Seals is completely and utterly fake.

The US Navy Seals do not have a social media presence.

Also, while ANZAC Day and Remembrance Day are widely acknowledged in Australian society, the Australian government’s National Commemorative Program acknowledges, the Bombing of Darwin Day (19th February), Victory in Europe Day (8th May), Korean Veterans’ Day (27th July), Victory in the Pacific Day (15th August), Vietnam Veteran’s Day (18th August), Malaya and Borneo Veterans’ Day (31st August), Merchant Navy Day (3rd September), Battle for Australia Day (1st Wednesday in September), and National Peace Keepers’ Day (14th September).

We look forward to Caleb and Liz noting each one one future episodes of The Late Debate.