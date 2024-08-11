Calls for Premier to speak out against attacks on LGBTIQA+ community in Albany

Advocates for the LGBTIQA+ community have called on the State Government to end its silence and speak out against attacks on the community in Albany.

WA spokesperson for Just.Equal Australia, Brian Greig, said the organised transphobic and homophobic bullying unfolding in the state’s southwest was unprecedented and demanded condemnation.

“This fear-mongering by religious conservatives and conspiracy theorists is the worst of its kind since the early 2000’s. It is the sort of misinformation and vilification that leads to mental health decline in LGBTIQA+ people and violence towards us.

“Despite this, we have not heard a word from the Premier or any government minister.

“If the government is committed to equality for LGBTIQA+ people, now is not the time to be missing in action.

“Just.Equal calls on the Premier to publicly oppose this hate-speech and commit to anti-vilification protections if re-elected in six months time.

“We call on Mental Health Minister, Amber-Jade Sanderson, to speak out to debunk the outrageous, untruthful and harmful claims being made about trans people.

“And we call on Minister for Youth, Hannah Beazley, to defend and protect young LGBTIQA+ people from this assault on their very existence and the support services they seek,” Greig said.

Greig said this was the second time in 30 years that Albany City Council has been dragged into the national spotlight because of local attacks on the rights of LGBTIQA+ people.

“This campaign by the far right isn’t going to stop in Albany. The bullying will get worse and spread closer to the election as some candidates seek to leverage fear to try and win votes from the resulting moral panic,” Greig said.

Greig said the absence of comprehensive anti-vilification laws meant that harmful speech was a “free for all”, and that it should be unlawful as it is in other states so people are held accountable for what they say.

“The Cook Government abandoned its promise to outlaw hate speech this term and the result is a vacuum in which this harm thrives.

“Just.Equal calls on the Premier to publicly commit to anti-vilification laws, along with protecting teachers and students in faith schools and banning conversion practices,” Greig said.

The call comes after OUTinPerth shared details of a community meeting held in Albany recently where a new community group declared that transgender people had taken over Pride organisations, while a local councilor voiced accusations that the plus symbol in LGBTIQA+ stood for acceptance of “minor attracted people”.