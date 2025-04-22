Mario Cantone says he asked for opportunities to bare all in the new series of ‘And Just Like That…’

Actor Mario Cantone has shared that he asked producers for more opportunities to bare all in the new series of And Just Like That…

Cantone plays Charlotte’s best gay friend Antony on the Sex and the City spinoff which returns for its third season this May. He’s been playing Anthony since 2000 when he first appeared as Charlotte’s wedding planner.

The actor says he was surprised that there was a such a positive response to intimate scenes between himself and younger costar Sebastiano Pigazzi in the show’s last season.

Speaking to co-star Kristin Davis on her podcast Are You a Charlotte? Cantone said he’d reached out to showrunner Michael Patrick King and said, “I want more nudity.”

The actor said his DM’s had blown up after his risqué scene last season. “I like being sexualized at 65 years old. It’s good,” he joked.

Actor Mario Cantone attends the 2011 Cosmetic Executive Women Beauty Awards at The Waldorf-Astoria Hotel on May 20, 2011 in New York City. 9Sam Aranov / Shutterstock).

After appearing in the original Sex and the City series Anthony Marentino also appeared in the second Sex and the City movie where his character married Carrie’s best gay friend Standford Blatch. The pairing was a surprise move because the two previously had not gotten along.

When the story picked up Standford and Anthony were still a couple, but actor Willie Garson was written out of the show due to illness. He died of pancreatic cancer in 2021.

Last year Anthony got a new hot younger boyfriend from Italy named Giuseppe. He’s a poet but helps Anthony out with his Hot Fellas bread delivery business.

The podcast sees Davis rewatch episodes of the original series with costars and friends. Cantone shared that the part of Anthony was written specially for him by showrunner Michael Patrick King but was initially only envisaged as a one-episode part.

Check out the trailer for the new series which arrives on HBO Max from 30th May.