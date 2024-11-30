Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Calls to “Unite to Reach All” on World AIDS Day

News

On World AIDS Day the International AIDS Society (IAS) is calling on people everywhere to rally around the theme of “Unite to Reach All”.

IAS President Beatriz Grinsztejn said it was essential that people came together to ensure that no one is left behind in the global HIV response.

- Advertisement -

Grinsztejn said it was essential that barriers that stop people getting treatment or accessing prevention strategies are removed.

In her World AIDS Day video Grinsztejn said, “Our team underscores why we need to work together so that everyone has access to HIV prevention treatment and care.

“Key populations, such as men who have sex with men, sex workers, trans people, people in prisons and other closed settings, and people who use drugs, often face obstacles to using Health Services.

“These obstacles include stigma and criminalisation and new technologies are so slow to reach people in some of the most HIV affected regions on this world.” the IAS President said.

While Australia has made great progress towards in reducing the level of new transmissions of HIV, the same results have not been replicated on a global level. The introduction of PrEP treatments, a daily pill or monthly injection that protects people from acquiring HIV, have been credited with making a major impact on the levels of new cases in western countries.

The IAS highlights that in In 2023, around 5.4 million of the 39.9 million people living with HIV worldwide – one in seven – were not aware of their status.

At the same time, 9.3 million – nearly one in four – were not receiving life-saving treatment. With 7.5 million people having started pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to date, the organisation warns that the world will not achieve the goal of 10 million PrEP initiations by 2025.

They also note that despite significant advancements in long-acting PrEP and treatment, these technologies are largely out of reach in low- and middle-income countries.

High drug prices, restrictive licensing and limited manufacturing capabilities are likely to hinder the rollout of the long-acting PrEP products, cabotegravir and lenacapavir, while long-acting HIV treatment becoming accessible in the hardest-hit regions is an even more distant prospect.

Latest

News

ACON says World AIDS Day is a time to think about how we each make a difference

0
This year the Australian World AIDS Day theme is...
News

MasterChef UK judge Greg Wallace accused of inappropriate behaviour

0
The TV host has denied the allegations but stepped down from his roles while an investigation is rolled out.
Culture

Madonna’s signature song ‘Material Girl’ is 40 years old

0
The song is iconic but maybe not one of the singer's personal favourites.
Culture

Dan and Phil ready to tour Australia this December

0
The internet personalities are on their biggest world tour to date.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

ACON says World AIDS Day is a time to think about how we each make a difference

0
This year the Australian World AIDS Day theme is...
News

MasterChef UK judge Greg Wallace accused of inappropriate behaviour

0
The TV host has denied the allegations but stepped down from his roles while an investigation is rolled out.
Culture

Madonna’s signature song ‘Material Girl’ is 40 years old

0
The song is iconic but maybe not one of the singer's personal favourites.
Culture

Dan and Phil ready to tour Australia this December

0
The internet personalities are on their biggest world tour to date.
News

Canadian town fined for knocking back request to mark Pride month

0
The Ontario Human Rights Commission found they'd been discriminatory.

ACON says World AIDS Day is a time to think about how we each make a difference

OUTinPerth -
This year the Australian World AIDS Day theme is ‘It starts with me’. Key strategies for ending new HIV infections include encouraging sexually active...
Read more

MasterChef UK judge Greg Wallace accused of inappropriate behaviour

Graeme Watson -
The TV host has denied the allegations but stepped down from his roles while an investigation is rolled out.
Read more

Madonna’s signature song ‘Material Girl’ is 40 years old

OUTinPerth -
The song is iconic but maybe not one of the singer's personal favourites.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture