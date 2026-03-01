Camp classics and horror favourites at Luna’s Wednesday Horror Nights

Catch all your favourite horror cinema favourites and cult classics out under the stars this March and April.

Luna Palace is bringing Wednesday Horror Nights to Luna Outdoor, with a killer lineup throughout the next two months.

First up on Wednesday, 11 March is George A. Romero’s 1068 classic The Night Of The Living Dead, where you can stick around for zombie cocktails and tunes from RTRFM’s Eddie Electric.

You can also snap up tickets for camp favourites Frankenhooker and Child’s Play later this month, while Creature from the Black Lagoon, Army of Darkness and Stanley Kubric’s legendary film The Shining are screening in April.

Wednesday Horror Nights are haunting Luna Outdoor from Wednesday, 11 March. For more, head to lunapalace.com.au