Camp classics and horror favourites at Luna’s Wednesday Horror Nights

Culture

Catch all your favourite horror cinema favourites and cult classics out under the stars this March and April.

Luna Palace is bringing Wednesday Horror Nights to Luna Outdoor, with a killer lineup throughout the next two months.

First up on Wednesday, 11 March is George A. Romero’s 1068 classic The Night Of The Living Dead, where you can stick around for zombie cocktails and tunes from RTRFM’s Eddie Electric.

You can also snap up tickets for camp favourites Frankenhooker and Child’s Play later this month, while Creature from the Black Lagoon, Army of Darkness and Stanley Kubric’s legendary film The Shining are screening in April.

Wednesday Horror Nights are haunting Luna Outdoor from Wednesday, 11 March. For more, head to lunapalace.com.au

Community

LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Strategy fails regional communities

0
Meeka Smith chair of Busselton Pride Alliance says Inclusion Strategy falls short.
Community

Rainbow Refugees helped Julian find home and community in Perth

0
Grassroots support group Rainbow Refugees has been working to support LGBTIQA+ migrants and refugees to settle in Perth.
Community

Queer Book Club pick ‘Little Rot’ as their book of the month for March

0
The 2024 novel by the Nigerian writer follows five friends who become ensnared in a mess of sex, lies, and corruption.
Community

Pride WA schedules Special General Meeting to hear member’s concerns

0
The new meetings is a follow on from last year's epic AGM that ran for 5 hours.

Newsletter

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

