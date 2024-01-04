Can you believe a 1990 Kylie cassingle is worth $1,800!

Filed under Culture Posted by admin

If you’re decluttering your house and dropping all your old cassette tapes off to your local Op Shop, it might be worth checking if you have this rare Kylie Minogue release from 1990.

A copy of Kylie Minogue’s 1990 cover of Tears on my Pillow on cassette has just sold online for AUD$1,800.

The reason for the exorbitant price tag is the cassette is unopened, still protected in its shrink wrap cover. It’s also the hard-to-find US version of the single which has different artwork to the Australian and United Kingdon version.

While most versions of the single had a previously unreleased track We Know the Meaning of Love on the flipside, the US version had a different track Nothing to Lose which was lifted from Minogue’s sophomore album Enjoy Yourself.

Kylie’s recording of the doo-wop song from late 1950s was featured in the film The Delinquents, which Kylie had a leading role in. The tune is best known from its inclusion in the film version of the musical Grease.

Producers Stock Aitken and Waterman loved remaking old tunes.

Producer’s Stock, Aitken and Waterman, who were behind all of Kylie’s early hits, were big fans of recording old songs from the 1950s and 60s. They produced covers of old largely forgotten tunes for many of the artists they worked with.

Jason Donovan laid down a version of Sealed with a Kiss on his debut, and later covered Rhythm of the Rain. He also released versions of Fool Such as I, and Happy Together.

Big Fun covered Hey There Lonely Girl, and Rick Astley delivered a version of Nat King Cole’s When I Fall in Love. Sonia released a version of End of the World, the production trio also created a version with of the song with English band Brilliant a few years earlier.

Graeme Watson

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.