Can you write a “mysterious” short story?

NSW MP Alex Greenwich has launched a short story competition as part of Sydney’s Pride celebrations.

The competition is for short stories up to 700 words that focus on the theme of “mysterious”.

- Advertisement -

Entries to the Outstanding Short Story Competition 2024 are open until 31st August and can be submitted via their website.

The major prize for the competition is $1,000 and there’s additional prizes too.

The winners of the competition will be announcement early October.

Last year Jonathan Llewellyn from regional NSW was the winner of the competition. Annika Herb, Alan Spink, Jewel Swe, Belinda Raposo and Garry Wotherspooon are among the winner’s from previous years.