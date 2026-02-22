Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

‘Canada’s Drag Race: All Stars’ is coming soon

Culture

Canada is set to become the third international Drag Race franchise to feature a dedicated All Stars season, following the US and France.

Production company World of Wonder has announced Canada’s Drag Race: All Stars is coming soon, with returning host Brooke Lynn Hytes joined by CDR season one winner Priyanka and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season eight winner Jimbo on the judging panel.

- Advertisement -

The debut is expected to feature 10 queens from across six seasons of Canada’s Drag Race, with rumours swirling a US contestant with a Canadian background may be heading north.

All Stars will follow two seasons of Canada’s Drag Race vs The World, which saw queens from Canada compete against contestants from franchises around the globe.

Stay tuned as more information is revealed!

Latest

News

Documentary ‘This Is Ballroom’ is on SBS

0
Check out this documentary that explores queer Ballroom Culture in Rio De Janeiro.
News

Pulse nightclub to be demolished for permanent memorial

0
Work will soon begin on a dedicated memorial for the 49 people killed and 53 wounded in the horrific 2016 attack.
Culture

Star Trek gets a new gay character and conservatives are outraged

0
James Morrow from Sky News says Star Trek has gone down a 'go woke, go broke' pathway by including a new gay character.
News

Pressure on WA government to fast-track anti-vilification laws

0
A wave of offensive flyers targeting LGBTIQA+ community members has exposed laws in WA's laws.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Documentary ‘This Is Ballroom’ is on SBS

0
Check out this documentary that explores queer Ballroom Culture in Rio De Janeiro.
News

Pulse nightclub to be demolished for permanent memorial

0
Work will soon begin on a dedicated memorial for the 49 people killed and 53 wounded in the horrific 2016 attack.
Culture

Star Trek gets a new gay character and conservatives are outraged

0
James Morrow from Sky News says Star Trek has gone down a 'go woke, go broke' pathway by including a new gay character.
News

Pressure on WA government to fast-track anti-vilification laws

0
A wave of offensive flyers targeting LGBTIQA+ community members has exposed laws in WA's laws.
Culture

‘Jimpa’ is an engrossing film that tackles queer themes in a refreshing way

0
OUTinPerth talks to director Sophie Hyde and actor Aud Mason-Hyde about the acclaimed new film.

Documentary ‘This Is Ballroom’ is on SBS

Graeme Watson -
Check out this documentary that explores queer Ballroom Culture in Rio De Janeiro.
Read more

Pulse nightclub to be demolished for permanent memorial

OUTinPerth -
Work will soon begin on a dedicated memorial for the 49 people killed and 53 wounded in the horrific 2016 attack.
Read more

Star Trek gets a new gay character and conservatives are outraged

Graeme Watson -
James Morrow from Sky News says Star Trek has gone down a 'go woke, go broke' pathway by including a new gay character.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture