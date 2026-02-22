Canada is set to become the third international Drag Race franchise to feature a dedicated All Stars season, following the US and France.

Production company World of Wonder has announced Canada’s Drag Race: All Stars is coming soon, with returning host Brooke Lynn Hytes joined by CDR season one winner Priyanka and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season eight winner Jimbo on the judging panel.

The debut is expected to feature 10 queens from across six seasons of Canada’s Drag Race, with rumours swirling a US contestant with a Canadian background may be heading north.

All Stars will follow two seasons of Canada’s Drag Race vs The World, which saw queens from Canada compete against contestants from franchises around the globe.

Stay tuned as more information is revealed!