Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stands up for transgender women

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has shown his support for transgender women on International Women’s Day.

Trudeau shared his official International Women’s Day statement on Twitter but added an extra comment voicing his support for transgender women.

“When women and girls are empowered, entire families, communities, and societies succeed. So today, as we mark #IWD2023 and celebrate the incredible women and girls in our lives, let’s keep working to build a more equal and equitable future.” Trudeau said.

He then added;

“And with a disturbing rise in anti-transgender hate here in Canada and around the world recently, I want to be very clear about one more thing: Trans women are women. We will always stand up to this hate – whenever and wherever it occurs.”

Trudeau has served as Canada’s Prime Minister since 2015 and has been a vocal advocate for the LGBTIQ community throughout his political career.

He has been a strong supporter of equal rights regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. Under his leadership, Canada has become one of the most LGBTIQ-friendly countries in the world.

Trudeau’s support for LGBTIQ rights is not just a matter of political posturing – he has consistently backed up his words with action. One of his first acts as Prime Minister was to introduce legislation that prohibited discrimination on the basis of gender identity or expression. He has also appointed a number of openly LGBTIQ individuals to high-level government positions, including the country’s first transgender judge.

While eight years in the top job might sound like a long time in office, Trudeau has long way to go to beat Canada’s record Sir Wilfred Laurier continuously served as their Prime Minister for over 15 years, while other Prime Ministers have spent much longer in the role, having had several interrupted stints in the role. Willian Lyon Mackenzie King was the countries PM on three different occasions totally up to over 21 years in office.

Justin Trudeau’s late father Pierre Trudeau was the country’s leader from 1968 until 1979, after a short stint in opposition he returned to the Prime Minister role in 1980 and served through to 1984. His total time in office was 15 years and 164 days.

