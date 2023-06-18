Canadian schoolgirl questioned over gender at sports canival

A nine-year-old girl in Canada has been challenged over her gender after an irate parent suggested that she may be a boy or transgender.

The young girl was reportedly about to take part in a shotput event when Josef Tesar, the grandfather of another child, intervened and accused the young girl of being a boy, or secretly transgender.

The girl, who just has short hair, was reportedly left in tears, while the angry grandparent demanded proof of her gender.

Accounts of what occurred differ between the parents of the young girl and the offended grandparent. Heidi and Kari Starr, the girl’s mothers say Josef Tesar yelled at length at their daughter, he claims he simply approached an official and demanded to see a certificate proving she was a girl.

Heidi Starr posted to social media alleging that Tesar’s wife Krista shouted at her that she “was a genital mutilator, a groomer and a pedophile.” Krista Tesar has denied this accusation telling a local media outlet she had said something “more appropriate” and had not said those specific words.

As news the incident spread around the world it’s been highlighted as the negative effect of ‘gender policing’ and ongoing debates over transgender people’s participation of sport.

Speaking to DailyMail.com Starr said the incident had left her daughter shaking and in tears, noting that after being informed that the child was a girl, Tesar has sarcastically replied “Oh, I get it, she as ‘girl’.” He used air quotes, Starr recalled.

The Tesars have now been banned from attending any school events in the district. Superintendent Kevin Kardaal said the behaviour was unacceptable.

‘They were inappropriate in their comments and their aggression towards the kids and the staff involved in the event Staff intervened and moved the event.

‘It was inappropriate and unacceptable. We are an inclusive school district and support the human rights of our students and staff.

‘They were not supportive of those human rights in their comments.

‘We have proceeded with actions that will prevent the offender from being present at any of our school campus events in the future.’ Kardaal said.

