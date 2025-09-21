Cardi B teams up with Janet Jackson, Kehlani and more on ‘Am I The Drama?’

Grammy-award winning artist Cardi B has released her second album and it’s loaded with collaborations with a slew of stars.

Seven years after her debut LP Invasion of Privacy, Am I The Drama? offers 21 new tracks, with the title drawing inspiration from a popular quote from RuPaul’s Drag Race star Scarlet Envy.

- Advertisement -

The album sees Cardi team up with fellow queer musicians Kehlani and Megan Thee Stallion, triple threat Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Tyla, Summer Walker and the one and only Janet Jackson.

Following hit singles Outside and Imaginary Playerz, Cardi has now released the stunning music video for Safe, featuring Kehlani.

Am I The Drama? is out now.