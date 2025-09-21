Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Cardi B teams up with Janet Jackson, Kehlani and more on ‘Am I The Drama?’

Culture

Grammy-award winning artist Cardi B has released her second album and it’s loaded with collaborations with a slew of stars.

Seven years after her debut LP Invasion of Privacy, Am I The Drama? offers 21 new tracks, with the title drawing inspiration from a popular quote from RuPaul’s Drag Race star Scarlet Envy.

- Advertisement -

The album sees Cardi team up with fellow queer musicians Kehlani and Megan Thee Stallion, triple threat Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Tyla, Summer Walker and the one and only Janet Jackson.

Following hit singles Outside and Imaginary Playerz, Cardi has now released the stunning music video for Safe, featuring Kehlani.

Am I The Drama? is out now.

Latest

Culture

Review | Emily Williams and Greg Gould stun with soulful takes on 80s heroes

0
Sharing the music of Whitney Houston and George Michael, the pair lifted to roof of The Ellington Jazz Club.
Culture

Jenny Rogerson wins The 2025 Lester Prize with bold self-portrait

0
The paintings that made the final 40 are on display at WA Museum Boola Bardip.
Culture

Morrissey cancels shows following death threats

0
The singer has pulled out of several shows in the USA citing security concerns and credible threats.
News

Liberal MP Michelle Hofmann presents petition against surrogacy laws

0
The petition was led by Christian activist James Parker and attracted over 1,200 signatures.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Review | Emily Williams and Greg Gould stun with soulful takes on 80s heroes

0
Sharing the music of Whitney Houston and George Michael, the pair lifted to roof of The Ellington Jazz Club.
Culture

Jenny Rogerson wins The 2025 Lester Prize with bold self-portrait

0
The paintings that made the final 40 are on display at WA Museum Boola Bardip.
Culture

Morrissey cancels shows following death threats

0
The singer has pulled out of several shows in the USA citing security concerns and credible threats.
News

Liberal MP Michelle Hofmann presents petition against surrogacy laws

0
The petition was led by Christian activist James Parker and attracted over 1,200 signatures.
Culture

Portishead reform to show support for Palestine

0
The acclaimed British band have recorded a new live version of their song 'Roads'.

Review | Emily Williams and Greg Gould stun with soulful takes on 80s heroes

Graeme Watson -
Sharing the music of Whitney Houston and George Michael, the pair lifted to roof of The Ellington Jazz Club.
Read more

Jenny Rogerson wins The 2025 Lester Prize with bold self-portrait

Graeme Watson -
The paintings that made the final 40 are on display at WA Museum Boola Bardip.
Read more

Morrissey cancels shows following death threats

OUTinPerth -
The singer has pulled out of several shows in the USA citing security concerns and credible threats.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture