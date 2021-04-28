Carlotta chats about her big send off in ‘The Party’s Over’

Legendary cabaret performer Carlotta is part of the line up at the 2021 Perth International Cabaret Festival.

After decades of entertaining audiences, Carlotta is getting ready to take off her heels and enjoy a quieter life.

She chatted to Graeme Watson about The Party’s Over, the show she’s bringing to Perth as her final hurrah.

The conversation covered retirement, public and private lives, how she spent the COVID-19 lockdowns and her thoughts on One Nation MP Mark Latham.

Graeme Watson. A section of this interview previously aired on All Things Queer on RTRFM 92.1. Team members at OUTinPerth volunteer at the community station.

