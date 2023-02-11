Caroline Kennedy catches BarbieQ’s Dolly Parton drag show

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

There was a surprise celebrity in the Connections audience for the closing night of Barbie’sQ’s hit Fringe World show Dolly Parton: Backwoods Barbie – US Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy!

Kennedy, the daughter of iconic US President John F Kennedy, took in the show that OUTinPerth gave a 5-star review to following its opening night.

The show sees Perth drag star BarbieQ celebrating the artistry of her idol Dolly Parton, with Alexas Armstrong channeling Miley Cyrus, and Delvira Midnight portraying country icon Tammy Wynette.

While many famous faces have visited the legendary LGBTIQA+ venue over the years, we think it’s the first time a US Ambassador has dropped by to take in drag show. A spokesperson for Connections said they were honoured that Kennedy decided to visit the venue on her visit to Perth.

Kennedy was also spotted on Friday night at the opening of the WA Ballet’s Ballet at the Quarry season where US choreographer Helen Pickett delivered the Australian premiere of her work IN Cognito.

Kennedy commenced her role as the USA’s Ambassador to Australia in July last year. She’s previously served as the US Ambassador to Japan.

In additional to her work as a diplomat Kennedy has also been active in various charitable organizations and has written several books, including In Our Defense: The Bill of Rights in Action and Profiles in Courage for Our Time.

OIP Staff, Image: Richard Kentwell.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.